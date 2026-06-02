San Juan County Council seeks to fill open positions on the Parks and Recreation Commission

Submitted by San Juan County.

Are you interested in helping to shape the policies that affect our San Juan County Parks? The San Juan County Council is actively seeking to fill several vacancies on the Parks and Recreation Commission. The Commission is an advisory body comprised of volunteer representatives that recommends actions and policies to the Council. The Commission meets virtually on the third Thursday of March, June, September and December. Each term of office is three years. Interested parties should contact the San Juan County Parks, Recreation and Fair Department at 360-378-8420 or parks@sanjuancountywa.gov, or apply directly at www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2287/Boards-and-Committee-Application.

Current and upcoming Commission vacancies:

• Vacant – Lopez Island #6.

• Vacant – Orcas Island #3.

• Expires June 30 – Orcas Island #4.

• Expires June 30 – Shaw Island #7.