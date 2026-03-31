County to test vote-counting equipment in April

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County’s Elections Office will conduct a “Logic and Accuracy” test of ballot tabulating equipment used for the County’s April 28 special election. The test is scheduled for April 7 at 11 a.m.

Logic and accuracy testing is a standard procedure that occurs before elections. The San Juan County Elections Office performs this testing to ensure that both the tabulation hardware and software function correctly and are accurately programmed for each election. During the test, the results of a prepared set of test ballots will be tallied to confirm they match the votes cast. The testing will take place at the Elections Office, located at 55 Second St., Suite A, in Friday Harbor.

All interested members of the public are invited to observe, either in person or virtually. The Elections Office will live-stream the Logic and Accuracy test on our YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/y4pzq86p.

For more information about San Juan County elections, visit www.sanjuancountywa.gov/elections or email elections@sanjuancountywa.gov.