Public meeting: Limited deer hunting considered for two Orcas Island preserves

The public is invited to join the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and representatives of area treaty tribes on March 23 to learn about a collaborative proposal for allowing limited opportunities to hunt deer on two Orcas Island preserves: Turtleback Mountain and North Shore.

“Research in the San Juan Islands shows that when deer populations get too dense, they can over-browse native plants and negatively impact habitat [that] many birds and other species depend on,” said Kurt Licence, WDFW wildlife biologist for San Juan County. “Carefully managed hunting is one of the most effective tools wildlife managers have to keep deer at healthy levels for the ecosystem as well as reducing disease risk and improving long-term health for deer themselves.”

The current hunting proposal includes opening a select area of Turtleback Mountain to state hunters during early-modern season and offering roughly a two-week period on either preserve for tribal hunting.

This meeting will be held in person at the Orcas Island Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. Community members may also join virtually via Zoom. Register here to join the March 23 Public Scoping Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/2HV5yxRXScWIAaf3LtZ8qw#/registration.