County Council travels to Orcas Island for upcoming March 24 meeting

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Council will hold its regularly scheduled March 24 meeting on Orcas Island. The public is invited to join the three council members and County staff at the meeting at the Orcas Island Fire Station Meeting Room beginning at 10:30 am. The fire station is located at 45 Lavender Lane, Eastsound, WA 98245.

The agenda and related materials may be obtained three days prior to the meeting on the County’s website at: https://sanjuancowa.portal.civicclerk.com/. For more information, please contact the clerk of the County Council at 360-370-7472 or email sallyr@sanjuancountywa.gov.