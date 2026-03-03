Medicare’s preventive benefits: Why they matter

Taking care of your health before problems arise is essential — and Medicare helps make that possible. Original Medicare (Parts A and B) covers many preventive services to detect conditions early. Medicare Part B also includes an annual wellness visit and a yearly appointment to review your health and create a personalized prevention plan.

Many preventive services are available at no cost, meaning no deductibles, copayments or coinsurance. These benefits offer:

• Early detection – Catch conditions when they’re easier to treat.

• Cost savings – Preventing or managing issues early reduces overall expenses.

• Improved quality of life – Staying healthy supports well-being as you age.

SHIBA, sponsored by Orcas Senior Center, is a free, unbiased and confidential informational service offered through the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Contact the Lopez Island SHIBA office at 360-468-4117 to schedule a counseling session.