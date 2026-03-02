Free course for caregivers

Submitted by the Department of Health & Community Services.

San Juan County and the Northwest Regional Council are offering a free six-week course for unpaid family caregivers of San Juan County. This course, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” is an evidence-based, self-care educational program for family caregivers. This will be an in-person course on Orcas Island available to San Juan County residents who would like to participate.

The course will be offered:

Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., beginning March 3 at the Orcas Senior Center located at 62 Henry Road, Eastsound, WA 98245.

Caring for a family member or friend with a chronic condition can be physically, emotionally and financially draining. “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an opportunity to develop a wealth of self-care tools, including reducing personal stress, changing negative self-talk, communicating your needs, dealing with challenging situations, making tough caregiving decisions, solving problems and setting goals.

“There was a common bond,” said a “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” class participant. “We were all dealing with some of the same issues. We shared our stories and learned ways to cope. I learned that it was important to take care of me.”

For more information about this free course or to sign up, please contact: Heidi Bruce, aging and family case coordinator, at 360-370-0591 or heidib@sanjuancountywa.gov.

This current class series will be taught in English. Spanish language speakers are encouraged to contact Heidi Bruce at 360-370-0591 or heidib@sanjuancountywa.gov for multi-lingual support for unpaid family caregivers.

Find ongoing information about this project by visiting the Senior Services webpage at https://sanjuancountywa.gov/429/Senior-Services.