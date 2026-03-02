Chimera Gallery presents ‘Loving the Island We Share’

Submitted by Chimera Gallery.

Chimera Gallery invites you to our next opening on Saturday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m. We invite you to “Loving the Island We Share” with artists Leslie Austin and Kristi Carpine-Taber. Chimera Cooperative Gallery is located in the Lopez Village Plaza, 360-468-3265. Visit www.ChimeraGallery.com for more information. February hours: Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will be closed on Wednesdays.