Sheriff Eric Peter will not run for re-election

By Eric Peter

San Juan County Sheriff

It is with a heavy heart that I share this message. Throughout my career and life, I have faced numerous injuries and health challenges that have led to several chronic conditions I manage each day. The past year, 2025, was especially difficult from a health standpoint and required a great deal of reflection.

I have been incredibly fortunate to serve in law enforcement for the past 30 years — a career that has brought tremendous rewards, along with its share of challenges and trauma. Along the way, I made sacrifices to my health and missed time with my family. One of the most important lessons I have learned is that it is now time to take care of myself so I can be present for my family for as long as possible. I have seen firsthand how short life can be, and I have lost too many colleagues far too soon. There are still many moments in life I hope to share with the people I love.

I’m deeply honored to have been elected to serve as sheriff of San Juan County. When I began this role, my hope was to serve two to three terms. However, life sometimes has different plans. After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision not to seek a second term. The year 2026 will be my final year in law enforcement.

I am truly grateful for the opportunities, the support and the trust placed in me throughout my career. I am especially grateful to my wife and family for their unwavering support. Thank you to everyone for the shared experiences, the kind words and the lasting relationships built both in service to our community and in my personal life.

It has been a genuine honor to serve, and I wish nothing but the very best for our community and for my colleagues in the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office as I complete this final year of service.