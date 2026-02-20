Online dog licenses renewal now available

Submitted by San Juan County.

The San Juan County Auditor’s Office is introducing a new way to purchase a dog license — online! You can use the online system if you are purchasing a license for a new dog, or to renew an existing license, and paying via debit or credit card. Please visit https://apps.sanjuancountywa.gov/Auditor/OnlineDogLicensing to purchase your dog license today! Learn more about licensing your dog here: sanjuancountywa.gov/174/Dog-Licenses.

All dogs in San Juan County are required to be licensed annually. The license fees are $25 for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $50 for “natural” canines. We’ve also introduced a “natural dog under 12 months” option for $25. A late fee of $10 applies to licenses renewed after March 31. You can add a photo of your dog for an additional $5 per year, which will display when the dog’s license number is looked up.

San Juan County dog license fees fund the licensing program and an account available to compensate residents for livestock killed or injured by stray, dangerous dogs. The balance of collected fees is distributed to the local Animal Protection Societies for impound services.

In addition to the new online system, dog licenses are available at a variety of San Juan County locations. If you live on San Juan Island, renew your dog’s license at the San Juan County Auditor’s Office or the Animal Protection Society of Friday Harbor. Lopez Island residents can visit Sunset Builders Supply or Lopez Animal Protection Society. For Orcas residents, licenses can be purchased online or through the mail. The address is: San Juan County Auditor, ATTN: Dog Licensing, PO Box 638, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

Contact: Customer service specialists at auditorcs@sanjuancountywa.gov, 360-378-2161.