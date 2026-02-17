San Juan County seeks pro and con committee members for levy lid lift statements in Voter’s Guide

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is seeking volunteers to write supporting and opposing statements regarding the proposed regular property tax levy lid lift, which will be placed on the upcoming April 28 special election ballot. These statements are due by March 6 and will be placed in the Voter’s Guide for the special election. The arguments will be published in the print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet.

To ensure an informed electorate, and in accordance with state law, every district that places a measure on a ballot is responsible for appointing committees to write voters’ guide arguments both for and against the proposition. Do you want to join one of the committees? Contact Jessica Hudson, County manager, as soon as possible at jessicah@sanjuancountywa.gov.

San Juan County Council passed Resolution No. 02-2026 regarding a regular tax levy lid lift to maintain public health, safety and other community services. This levy would support ongoing programs and services funded by the County general budget, such as public health and senior services, public safety and victim services, emergency management and the Islands’ Oil Spill Association, County parks and Fair operations, 4-H and marine protection work, and other public services provided by San Juan County. Learn more: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2392/2026-Levy-Lid-Lift.

The levy would reset the property tax rate for the County general budget to $0.85 per $1,000 of assessed value — the same rate voters approved in 2019. According to the Assessor’s Office data, the median assessed home value in San Juan County is $850,000. If the levy passes, the average homeowner would pay about $22 more per month to maintain public health, safety and other community services.

Each committee may have up to three members, though members may seek the advice of any number of people to assist in developing the statements. The Council must appoint the committee no later than Feb. 27, and is currently anticipated to make appointments at a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 23. Each committee’s statement must be submitted to San Juan County Elections no later than March 6.

If interested in serving on one of the committees, please contact Jessica Hudson, County manager, as soon as possible at jessicah@sanjuancountywa.gov.