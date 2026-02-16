Tossed trash; a cross cow and a damaged door | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

Feb. 4

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a theft incident in the Olga area. The deputy learned that the reporting party was previously in a long-term relationship with the suspect and the suspect claims that the missing items were jointly acquired. The incident is a civil matter and was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a parking problem at the Orcas Island ferry terminal Park and Ride. The deputy learned that a vehicle had exceeded the 72-hour abandoned vehicle notice and submitted a request to San Juan County Public Works for authorization to tow the vehicle.

• San Juan Island deputies received a call regarding a fraud. The Treasurer’s Office received a bill that was verified as paid in 2023. It was determined to be a phishing scam requiring no further investigation.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to a call that was mental health-related. The person was refusing to leave a residence. Deputies arrived and were able to facilitate her leaving without incident.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver was issued an infraction.

Feb. 5

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance with an abandoned vehicle. The deputy contacted the registered owner of the abandoned vehicle, and the owner agreed to move the vehicle by a set date from the reporting party. The incident was documented.

• A concerned individual called in a welfare check for their senior parent. A Lopez deputy responded and attempted to contact the parent, but they were not home. The deputy confirmed with the neighbors that the parent in question was accounted for.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 44 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone on Lovers Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speed.

• A Lopez deputy discovered a full garbage bag and a cardboard box left on the side of Ferry Road. The deputy disposed of the garbage. The suspected owner is under investigation for littering.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run causing property damage. A report was generated.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a citation for driving while license suspended in the third degree and an infraction for no insurance.

• A Lopez deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Mud Bay Road. The driver was issued an infraction for speed.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of drugs. The deputy contacted the reporting party, and the incident was documented.

Feb. 6

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 40 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone on Lovers Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speed and failing to renew expired vehicle registration.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 39 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone on Lovers Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speed.

• Orcas Island deputies responded to a residential burglary incident near Rosario. The deputies found a suspect hiding inside a residence and learned that the suspect had stolen items from the residence. The suspect was subsequently arrested and booked into the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office jail.

• A Lopez deputy responded when family members engaged in a verbal altercation concerning a family cow that crossed the boundary between neighboring properties. While attempting to wrangle the animal, a teenager was headbutted. The cow attack victim was evaluated by emergency medical services and sent to the hospital.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of two minors drinking in a restaurant bathroom. The deputy located the minors and arrested them for minor in possession and theft in the third degree.

Feb. 7

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of property damage. A shed door had been ripped off, and a doorknob had been damaged. Nothing appeared to have been taken, and no suspect was identified.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of a theft. The missing items were documented, and a report was generated.

Feb. 8

• A Lopez resident reported what they perceived as online harassment after a heated discussion on the community Facebook page. No crime was committed.

• San Juan Island deputies responded to an accident at West Valley Road and Roche Harbor Road. The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to the hospital in Bellingham. He is being investigated for DUI. The passenger sustained minor injuries. He was examined at the hospital and released.

Feb. 9

• A deputy on Orcas was dispatched to a possible order violation. The situation is under investigation.

• San Juan Deputies responded to the Port of Friday Harbor for a deceased male aboard his boat. He was transported to Anacortes by Evan’s Funeral Home. There were no obvious suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Feb. 10

• A Lopez Island Deputy was dispatched to a fraud call. The incident was documented.

• A San Juan Island deputy issued an infraction to a local driver for speeding — 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Additionally, the driver was issued an infraction for not having vehicle insurance.