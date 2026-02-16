County recognizes MLK day of service and the 100th anniversary of Black History Month with proclamations

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is proud to recognize the 100th anniversary of Black History Month. During the Feb. 3 Council meeting, the County Council issued a proclamation recognizing February 2026 as Black History Month in San Juan County. Earlier this year, the Council also issued a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and declared a day of service in San Juan County.

“It is important that we are intentional in recognizing and honoring the sacrifice and struggles that the Black and African American members of our community have endured and continue to endure in the fight for equality in our country,” said Council Chair Juston Paulsen. “Their perseverance and leadership has been foundational in the constant battle for the civil rights of all people and is as important today as ever. Here in San Juan County, we stand in the shadow of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr as we aim to build on the groundwork that his teachings and sacrifice have laid before us.”

San Juan County’s proclamations recognize that both MLK Day and Black History Month are times to celebrate and honor Black and African Americans’ contributions to social activism, science, art, education, law, technology, culture, government and entertainment that have been meaningful to the development of our nation, our state and our county.

In San Juan County, our history has been shaped by Black and African Americans who have fiercely and courageously engaged in service, leadership and business over the years. From the Black Pioneers of the Victoria Rifle Company, to those who helped settle the Washington Territory, to those who hold positions of leadership in our community today, the islands have benefited from their significant contributions.

San Juan County recognizes that Black history is deeply ingrained in United States history, and the observance of Black History Month calls our attention to the continued need to combat prejudice and to build a society that lives up to its democratic ideals.

During February and beyond, all residents, businesses, organizations and visitors are encouraged to join in the reflection and celebration of the resilience, contributions and legacy of those who helped build our nation, advance the cause of civil rights and continue to fight against prejudice to secure lives of dignity, equity and opportunity for all residents.