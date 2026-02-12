San Juan County brings mobile passport services to Lopez Island on Feb. 11

Submitted by San Juan County.

As a convenience to the Lopez Island community, the San Juan County Clerk’s Office is hosting a “Passport Day” to accept passport applications. Join County staff at the Lopez Island Library (2225 Fisherman Bay Road) on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to process applications for first-time passports and children’s passports, as well as passport renewals. Appointments are required, so make yours today by calling 360-378-2163.

Passport services from San Juan County

San Juan County is a sub-agent for the Seattle Passport Agency. The County processes applications for new passports and provides the forms for passport renewals. Passport forms are also available for download at the U.S. Department of State (https://eforms.state.gov/).

New passports: You will need to apply for a new passport if you have never had one before, your previous passport was issued on or before your 16th birthday, or your previous passport was issued longer than 15 years ago. You will also need to apply for a new passport if your current passport expired more than five years ago. To apply for a new passport, you must provide photo identification (a valid driver’s license or state ID), proof of U.S. Citizenship (a certified copy of a birth certificate or a previous passport) and two passport photos.

Passport renewals: If your previous passport was issued on or after your 16th birthday and your passport has expired, but the issue date was less than five years ago, you may obtain a mail-in passport renewal form. To apply for a passport renewal, you must provide a marriage certificate or court order if your name has changed, two passport photos and your most recent passport.

For questions about passport applications, passport fees and other services, call the Clerk’s Office at 360-378-2163. You can also learn more on the County’s website: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/193/Passports.