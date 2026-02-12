Noxious weeds — Does winter mean ‘time for a break’ or is it an opportunity?

Submitted by San Juan County.

While winter conditions slow plant growth and may encourage us to stay indoors, this might be the best season to get on top of your noxious weeds. Consider the following advice from San Juan County’s Noxious Weed Control Program:

It’s easier to discover weeds in the winter.

Winter is a great time to survey your neighborhood or favorite places for noxious weeds. Don your coat, grab your phone (with a plant identification app), stuff some gloves in your back pocket and head out the door with a discoverer’s mindset. You might be surprised to find a lush tuft of poison hemlock along the fenceline, some wispy green Scot’s broom along your driveway or the broad rhododendron-like leaves of spurge laurel hunkered beside a dormant thicket of nootka rose.

It’s easier to remove weeds in the winter.

With the ground softened by rain, pulling weeds out by the root is easier while disturbing less soil that could encourage a flush of seedlings. Spikey bull thistle can be dispatched with a shovel placed at the base of the plant, then slicing the taproot off below the surface (no bending required!). If you have a large patch and are considering using herbicidal tools, a dry winter day can be the ideal time for a targeted treatment, as many native plants nearby are dormant. Often, less herbicide will be required for the job because some species are just beginning their growth period. If using an herbicide, take care to select an appropriate product and follow the label closely. Contact the Noxious Weed Control Department for more information (360-376-3499, noxiousweeds@sanjuancountywa.gov).

You likely have more free time in the winter.

Spring gardening is right around the corner, along with all the warm-weather travel plans you’ve been making. You’re going to be busy! So, take some time during these slower months to address your noxious weeds and enjoy the crisp winter air. If you’re hiring help to deal with your invasive plants, landscape contractors may have more availability in winter.

Use this winter to get ahead of your weeds before the growing season hits. Check out the San Juan County noxious weed list (https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/31969/2025-SJC-Noxious-Weed-List?bidId=) and contact us to learn more about the best strategies for dealing with your weeds.

Read more on the Noxious News Blog: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/Blog.aspx?CID=4.