A Valentine’s weekend invitation: ‘Love Letters’ at the library

This Valentine’s weekend, the Lopez Library invites the community to celebrate love, friendship and the enduring power of words with a special performance of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, brought to life by beloved local actors Bob and Sean O’Connell.

Two performances will be offered at the library: Saturday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, “Love Letters” is a tender, witty and deeply moving play told entirely through decades of correspondence between two people whose connection endures across a lifetime. Through childhood notes, birthday cards and later letters filled with humor, longing, ambition and regret, audiences follow Andrew and Melissa as they navigate friendship, love and the paths their lives ultimately take. The result is an intimate portrait of two lives intertwined, reminding us how words can hold affection and memory long after moments have passed.

This Valentine’s performance promises warmth, laughter and reflection, a perfect way to spend the holiday weekend. Bring your partner, friends, family or just come! The story will linger long after the final letter is read.

While you’re at it, why not make it a true “dinner and theater” experience, Lopez-style. Don’t forget The Pack’s fourth Annual Crab Feed fundraiser is happening Feb. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. Plenty of time to enjoy a festive crab dinner, then stroll to the library for the show at 7 p.m. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support a local fundraiser and enjoy exceptional local theater all in one night.

Performing the roles of Andrew and Melissa are Sean and Bob O’Connell, longtime island residents with deep roots in community service and the arts. After retiring from careers as a scientist and an attorney, respectively, they moved from Nashville to Lopez Island in 2014 and have since served on numerous nonprofit boards and civic organizations. Sean currently serves as secretary of the Lopez Chamber of Commerce Board, while Bob chairs the Lopez Island School Board.

Before moving west, the couple founded and operated two theater companies in Nashville, and between them have acted in, directed or produced more than 100 productions. This Valentine’s weekend marks their third time performing “Love Letters” together, bringing seasoned artistry and heartfelt chemistry to the stage.

Both performances at the library are free and open to the public. We hope to see you at this moving performance, together in the company of neighbors, to make for a memorable Valentine’s weekend.