Magic is coming to Lopez

Submitted by the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts.

Henry ‘Oz brings world-class comedy magic to the San Juan Islands. Sharp wit, masterful sleight of hand and genuine wonder — blending audience interaction, humor and astonishing illusions into an unforgettable experience on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. at Lopez Center.

Bring the whole family to this inspiring all-ages magic show. The event is being co-sponsored by Lopez Library and the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts. It is free and open to the public!

From a young age, Oz has enjoyed telling people stories and entertaining them. With the art of magic, he could turn everyone into a young, amazed child.

Creating magical moments is now part of ‘Oz’s life’s work. And not only on stage. Creating magical moments in everyday life is also part of it, as he can conjure a smile on people’s faces with a small, heartfelt gesture. True to the motto, the magician in your life can be yourself.

The show is free thanks to a collaboration with Lopez Island Library!