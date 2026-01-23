Protect yourself: A note on bird flu

Submitted by San Juan County.

Bird flu is back in the headlines. The overall risk remains low to humans, but here’s a quick reminder of what you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe, whether they be human, feathered or furred.

Avian influenza (avian flu or bird flu) is a disease caused by an infection with avian influenza Type A viruses. A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1 virus, has been detected in Washington state since 2022. These viruses occur naturally in wild aquatic birds, but can also infect poultry and other bird species, as well as wildlife and domestic animals. On rare occasions, bird flu viruses infect people and make them sick. Bird flu infections in people are rare and usually happen after prolonged contact with infected birds or other animals, while not wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

Here are tips to reduce your risk of infection:

• Do not handle wild birds and animals. Observe from a distance, if possible. Wild birds can be infected with avian influenza viruses even if they don’t look sick.

• Avoid unprotected contact with domestic birds (poultry) or other animals that may be sick, have died, or are suspected to have bird flu virus infection.

• Do not touch surfaces that appear to be contaminated with animal feces, raw milk, litter or other materials contaminated by birds.

• Do not prepare or eat raw or undercooked meat or related food products, such as unpasteurized (raw) milk or raw cheeses. Highly susceptible populations are more likely than the public to develop foodborne illnesses from eating raw or undercooked foods.

• If you have a backyard bird flock and suspect some of your birds may have avian influenza virus, take extra precautions to keep yourself safe.

• If you are a hunter who handles wild birds, practice good hygiene to prevent any potential disease spread. Dress game birds in the field when possible. It is extremely unlikely that hunters or people feeding wild birds will contract bird flu, but following common-sense precautions is recommended to reduce the risk of contracting any wildlife disease.

Many families choose to keep birds for many reasons. If you own poultry, knowing key prevention practices to ensure your health and the health of your family and flock is important. Biosecurity refers to the steps we can take to keep diseases away from poultry and people. For more information about how to keep your flock healthy, follow the guidelines on this website: https://doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/illness-and-disease-z/animal-transmitted-diseases/backyard-poultry.

Domestic animals (like cats and dogs) are unlikely to get sick from bird flu, but there is a possibility of exposure if they come into contact with sick or dead birds infected with bird flu viruses. There have also been cases linked to raw food. If your pet is showing signs of illness, call your vet and disclose if they have come in contact with a sick or dead wild bird or are eating a raw food diet.

Here is how to report both wild and domestic sick and dead birds:

• Report sick/dead domestic birds using an online form (https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/5e0bb3eaf3ae44b69cf6dcf34e89524e), or call the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Avian Health Program: 1-800-606-3056. Visit https://agr.wa.gov/birdflu for more information about how to protect backyard flocks.

• Use an online form (https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a384e90f69744f2e846135a9ce80027f) to report sick/dead wild birds suspected of avian influenza to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.